China foreign ministry urges US to drop cold war mentality for a stable relationship

Comments by the Chinese foreign ministry, cited by the Global Times





Blasts calls in the US fore decoupling and other rhetoric promoting confrontation

Stressed the potential for cooperation

Urges the US to drop 'cold war mentality' to achieve a stable relationship

No doubt a bit of a hint to Trump on what he should do as we await his final decision on the 15 December tariffs on $156 billion worth of Chinese consumer goods.





As things stand, broader markets are pretty much left paralysed until we hear of further developments in this space.



