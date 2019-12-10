China foreign ministry urges US to drop cold war mentality for a stable relationship

Comments by the Chinese foreign ministry, cited by the Global Times

  • Blasts calls in the US fore decoupling and other rhetoric promoting confrontation
  • Stressed the potential for cooperation
  • Urges the US to drop 'cold war mentality' to achieve a stable relationship
No doubt a bit of a hint to Trump on what he should do as we await his final decision on the 15 December tariffs on $156 billion worth of Chinese consumer goods.

As things stand, broader markets are pretty much left paralysed until we hear of further developments in this space.

