China foreign ministry: US economic bullying flouts principle of market economy

"The #US is used to suppressing specific countries and enterprises without any solid evidence, said Chinese FM, slamming the #FCC for barring China's #Huawei and #ZTE from supplying US carriers in rural areas.



This economic bullying by the #US side blatantly flouts US' principle of market economy. If this principle does not need to be adhered to, other countries can also do the same to US companies: Chinese FM"

This is not anything new really. We have heard these comments before as they have constantly voiced out their displeasure over the Huawei issue. But the warning on other countries potentially being preferred as business/trade partners is one to just be wary of.