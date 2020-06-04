China further refutes claims that it has halted soybean purchases from the US

China making it clear that it is still buying soybeans from the US









Also, taking a little jab at the Bloomberg article by saying that "foreign media reports claimed China halted soybean purchase". You know, just to make that clear that they are denouncing the report as being a false claim and what not.





Again, while the rhetoric sure sounds good, the actual trade figures are not. But as long as the rhetoric keeps both sides happy, that's the only thing that matters.





Global Times is reporting, citing the Chinese agriculture ministry, as confirming that China is continuing soybean purchases from the US with state-owned firms having bought over 180,000 tonnes that will be delivered in "peak export season" in October and November.