China GDP and March data due today - preview
What to expect from the Chinese data is here, and a preview also:
A quick heads up preview from Westpac, expecting a solid GDP gain fuelled by broad-based strength in investment as well as demand from the consumer. But, WPAC note:
- Annual GDP growth for the first half of 2021 will be flattered by base effects.
On the monthly activity data due:
- Industrial production ... fixed asset investment ... and retail sales ... will all reveal that not only has China recouped its losses, but built a strong foundation for a long and robust new growth cycle.