China GDP and March data due today - preview

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

What to expect from the Chinese data is here, and a preview also:

A quick heads up preview from Westpac, expecting a solid GDP gain fuelled by broad-based strength in investment as well as demand from the consumer. But, WPAC note:
  • Annual GDP growth for the first half of 2021 will be flattered by base effects. 
On the monthly activity data due:
  • Industrial production ... fixed asset investment ... and retail sales ... will all reveal that not only has China recouped its losses, but built a strong foundation for a long and robust new growth cycle.
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose