April to June GDP data from China +11.5% q/q (sa) and +3.2% y/y

expected 9.6% q/q, prior -9.8%

expected 2.4% y/y, prior -6.8%

Debate will rage about the veracity of Chinese economic data but there oyu have the headlines FWIW. Without getting into the debate the headlines are a solid beat indeed.





Check out the 'activity data' for the latest month for more nuance though - manufacturing is bouncing OK but the consumer not so much.