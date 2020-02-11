China Global Times: Coronavirus outbreak is still at very difficult moment

Trade with Top Brokers
Technical Analysis
Forex Orders
FX option expiry information for February 11, 2020
FX option expiries for Friday February 07 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Thursday February 06 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Wednesday February 05 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Tuesday February 04 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
Watch Fed chair's testimony LIVE in front of the House Financial Services Panel
ECB Lagarde: Monetary policy can't be only game in town
Text release from Fed Powell: Policy likely appropriate barring material reassessment
ECB strategy review may not fix house price inflation dilemma - report
ECB review could be rushed to set an inflation goal by July - report