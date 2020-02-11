China Global Times: Coronavirus outbreak is still at very difficult moment

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Government senior medical advisor Zhong Nanshan

China senior medical advisor Zhong Nanshan is being cited by the China's Global Times saying:

Wuhan epicenter of coronavirus outbreak is still at a very difficult moment, although a lower death rate compared to SARS and MERs, the city has not completely solve the problem with people to people transmission 
