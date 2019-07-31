China Global Times editor: The US/China atmosphere is good at talks

Hu Xijin of the China Global Times

China Global Times editor Hu Xijin, is tweeting that negotiations are progressing with a good atmosphere and has hopes that future talks will be smoother than pessimistic predictions.





Xijin is thought to have his finger on the pulse of the China trade representatives and leaders. Being optimistic, and/or less pessimistic even though the current meetings are unlikely to come to any meaningful conclusions.





Asian equities are off low levels with the:



Nikkei225 -0.88% (was down over -1%)

Hang Seng -0.92% (was down over -1.5%)



Seouls Kospi, -0.81%

Australia's S&P/ASX is down -0.18% (was down around -0.35%)

The AUDUSD is also trading at session highs. It was helped earlier by a stronger-than-expected CPI number for the 2Q. The pair looks to be snapping and eight day losing streak to the downside (closed at 0.6872 yesterday). It currently trades at 0.6892.