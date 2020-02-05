China Global Times: The coronavirus may have reached its inflection point

Trade with Top Brokers
Opening bell for US stocks: NASDAQ index reaches is a new all-time high
Traders in the EURUSD push toward the lows from last week
USDJPY moves to new session highs after strong ADP report
Canada December international merchandise trade -$0.37B vs -$0.61B expected
The AUD is the strongest and the CHF is the weakest as NA trader enter for the day
Forex Orders
Central Banks
ECB's Lane: Low rates are helping Germany get through slower growth period
ECB's Lagarde: Short-term uncertainties are mainly related to global risks
ECB's de Cos: 2% inflation target would bring 'clarity'
BOJ's Wakatabe: Will not hesitate to easy policy further if price momentum is lost
BOJ's Wakatabe: No plan to conduct monetary policy framework review at this point