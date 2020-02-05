China Global Times: US government should be flexible on China–US phase 1 trade deal

The Global Times editor Hu Xijin

Hu Xijin, editor from the China Global Times is tweeting that the US should give China some slack with regard to phase 1 trade deal. He tweets:









He suggest that in doing so it would not harm Pres. Trump's image among the American people.





It is hard to predict the president's reaction. He could easily see it as a bargaining chip for quicker phase II negotiations. How that manifests is unsure (i.e., does he give concessions and therefore get more favorable treatment from China, or does he squeeze harder when they are down?) .



