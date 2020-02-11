China Global Times: US is using the coronavirus opportunity in its competition with Beijing

China Global Times is thought to be a sounding board for the China government





ForexLive Yesterday US is trade represented Peter Navarro criticized China saying that they need to do more to prevent these health breakouts. It sounds like it could be another addendum to phase 2 of the US China trade deal.

The China Global Times is out with a tweet saying the US is using the coronavirus in its attack against Beijing. Specifically they tweet: