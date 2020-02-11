China Global Times: US is using the coronavirus opportunity in its competition with Beijing

Trade with Top Brokers
The AUD is the strongest and the JPY is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day
Cable runs into test of 100-hour moving average after UK data flurry
EUR/USD is in a precarious spot near the 1.0900 level
USD/JPY closes in on 110.00 again, can buyers manage a break this time around?
AUD/USD takes a peek above key near-term levels as risk stays in a better mood
FX option expiry information for February 11, 2020
FX option expiries for Friday February 07 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Thursday February 06 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Wednesday February 05 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Tuesday February 04 at the 10am NY cut
Text release from Fed Powell: Policy likely appropriate barring material reassessment
ECB strategy review may not fix house price inflation dilemma - report
ECB review could be rushed to set an inflation goal by July - report
Trump: We should have a lower Fed rate right now
More from Fed's Harker: If coronavirus situation gets worse, would need to think about impact on US economy