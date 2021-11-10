China - Goldman Sachs have 2 reasons to be wary of "considerable uncertainty"

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Goldman Sachs on their outlook for China supply chain issues:

1. China's energy shortages 
2. and zero-COVID policy
 create considerable uncertainty. 

GS note that China is 
  • home to 30% of the global manufacturing capacity
and say that current low levels of natural immunity suggest that a rise in virus spread during the winter could lead to renewed lockdowns 

The danger of these is that they 
  • extend supply chain disruptions and delay the normalization of input cost pressures 
Otherwise GS is seeing an easing of supply chain bottlenecks:
  • We see reasons for optimism regarding the resolution of supply chain bottlenecks and easing cost pressures, but risks remain. 
  • Shipping rates have generally declined from September's peak, and a number of companies have recently indicated optimism that supply chains are inflecting for the better. including a number of Automakers. 
  • According to GXO Logistics, "we're through the worst of it" and "things will look a bit smoother as we move forward." However, the latest ISM Manufacturing report showed worsening survey responses regarding supplier delivery times. 


By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose