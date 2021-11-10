China - Goldman Sachs have 2 reasons to be wary of "considerable uncertainty"

2. and zero-COVID policy





GS note that China is

home to 30% of the global manufacturing capacity

and say that current low levels of natural immunity suggest that a rise in virus spread during the winter could lead to renewed lockdowns





The danger of these is that they

extend supply chain disruptions and delay the normalization of input cost pressures

Otherwise GS is seeing an easing of supply chain bottlenecks:

We see reasons for optimism regarding the resolution of supply chain bottlenecks and easing cost pressures, but risks remain.

Shipping rates have generally declined from September's peak, and a number of companies have recently indicated optimism that supply chains are inflecting for the better. including a number of Automakers.

According to GXO Logistics, "we're through the worst of it" and "things will look a bit smoother as we move forward." However, the latest ISM Manufacturing report showed worsening survey responses regarding supplier delivery times.









create considerable uncertainty.