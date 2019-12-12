China has agreed to buy USD50bn in ag products in 2020 (sources)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

China trade news following this earlier: 

These now:
  • China, US have agreed to some tariff reductions and a delay on tariffs set to go into effect on December 15
  • China has agreed to make $50 billion in agricultural purchases in 2020
Headlines via Reuters, the wire citing a source familiar with the situation. 

So yeah, as expected the trade 'deal' is pretty much a nothingburger except for China buying a few soybeans and what have you (that they need anyway).  As tipped miany, many times over past months. 

