China has agreed to buy USD50bn in ag products in 2020 (sources)

China, US have agreed to some tariff reductions and a delay on tariffs set to go into effect on December 15



China has agreed to make $50 billion in agricultural purchases in 2020

Headlines via Reuters, the wire citing a source familiar with the situation.





So yeah, as expected the trade 'deal' is pretty much a nothingburger except for China buying a few soybeans and what have you (that they need anyway). As tipped miany, many times over past months.



