China has agreed to buy USD50bn in ag products in 2020 (sources)
China trade news following this earlier:
- Trump has signed off on China trade deal - report
- Art of the deal guy hands another big win on trade to China
These now:
- China, US have agreed to some tariff reductions and a delay on tariffs set to go into effect on December 15
Headlines via Reuters, the wire citing a source familiar with the situation.
So yeah, as expected the trade 'deal' is pretty much a nothingburger except for China buying a few soybeans and what have you (that they need anyway). As tipped miany, many times over past months.