China has announced new restrictions on US diplomats’ activities on mainland China, Hong Kong
China says the limits are a justified response to similar measures imposed on Chinese diplomats in the US last year.
China's statement was posted online late on Friday by the foreign ministry. A spokesperson
- said the rules would apply to senior diplomats and all other personnel at the US Embassy in Beijing and consulates throughout China.
- China supported "normal exchanges and cooperation between all sectors of the two countries"
- restrictions could be lifted if the US were to revoke the measures it imposed last October