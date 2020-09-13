China has announced new restrictions on US diplomats’ activities on mainland China, Hong Kong

China says the limits are a justified response to similar measures imposed on Chinese diplomats in the US last year.

China's statement was posted online late on Friday by the foreign ministry. A spokesperson
  • said the rules would apply to senior diplomats and all other personnel at the US Embassy in Beijing and consulates throughout China.
  • China supported "normal exchanges and cooperation between all sectors of the two countries" 
  • restrictions could be lifted if the US were to revoke the measures it imposed last October

