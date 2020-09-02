China has "called on the US to ... stop official interaction with Taiwan in all forms"

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has made the .. request(?) as Taiwan and the US deepen ties:

US furthered tech discussions with Taiwan

Taiwan's President says will lift a ban on American beef and pork imports

Hua Chunying, spokeswoman for China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said this week:



"We called on the US to ... stop official interaction with Taiwan in all forms,"





Taiwan ... when one China is just not enough ...

People's Republic of China (PRC) is the big green one

Republic of China (ROC), commonly known as "Taiwan"



