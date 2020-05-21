China has directed state-owned power plants to purchase domestic coal
Keeping on top of the Australia - China trade tensions might become a full-time pursuit!
Earlier:
- Chinese government has begun warning state-owned power utilities not to buy new cargoes of Australian thermal coal
- to purchase domestic coal instead
- "Either in that meeting or after that meeting, apparently five major state-owned utilities are said to have been directed to stop buying new cargoes of Australian thermal coal," Wood Mackenzie's Asia-Pacific head of coal Rory Simington said.
Coal is Australia's second top commodity export (behind iron ore)