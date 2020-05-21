China has directed state-owned power plants to purchase domestic coal

Keeping on top of the Australia - China trade tensions might become a full-time pursuit!

Earlier:

China's consul-general 'sudden departure' from Australia

Also, this in the local press, citing analysts and industry insiders : Also, this in the local press, citing analysts and industry insiders :

Chinese government has begun warning state-owned power utilities not to buy new cargoes of Australian thermal coal

to purchase domestic coal instead

"Either in that meeting or after that meeting, apparently five major state-owned utilities are said to have been directed to stop buying new cargoes of Australian thermal coal," Wood Mackenzie's Asia-Pacific head of coal Rory Simington said.



Coal is Australia's second top commodity export (behind iron ore)



















