China has directed state-owned power plants to purchase domestic coal

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Keeping on top of the Australia - China trade tensions might  become a full-time pursuit!

Earlier:
Also, this in the local press, citing analysts and industry insiders :
  • Chinese government has begun warning state-owned power utilities not to buy new cargoes of Australian thermal coal
  • to purchase domestic coal instead
  • "Either in that meeting or after that meeting, apparently five major state-owned utilities are said to have been directed to stop buying new cargoes of Australian thermal coal," Wood Mackenzie's Asia-Pacific head of coal Rory Simington said.
Coal is Australia's second top commodity export (behind iron ore)

Australia - China trade tensions coal



See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose