China has expanded its trade surplus this year

China is winning the trade war even when it's losing





Chinese exports have fallen this year but its imports have contracted even moreso. That's combined to boost the trade surplus this year in contrast to what many people (and market participants) might believe.



Trade with the US has undoubtedly slowed down but it's improved elsewhere. Its exports to Europe are on track to surpass exports to the USA this year, something The Economist highlighted this weekend.





A big reason why they've been able to cushion the blow from the US trade war is yuan weakness. That's not indefinite but it's a clue to which level Beijing will pull if/when the trade war re-accelerates.





In the bigger picture, the rising market share of Chinese exports validates Beijing's trade war strategy and efforts to preserve the multi-lateral system. For all the pain of the trade war this year, they probably feel pretty good with how well they've navigated it and positioned themselves for the future.





The real risk to China was that everybody would gang up on them. Instead, the US decided to go it alone while alienating Europe and its NAFTA trade partners. That left China an opportunity to strengthen the multi-lateral system while withstanding a battle on one front.

