China has had the biggest daily jump in COVID cases in more than 5 months

Thre Chinese cities are in near full lockdown, testing has ramped higher and other restrictive measures have been put in place.

National Health Commission reported:

115 new confirmed cases on the mainland (55 the previous day)

107 are local infections

Most of the newly reported cases are near Beijing (Hebei province with 90), some are in northeastern Heilongjiang province

Hebei has put the cities of Shijiazhuang, Xingtai and Langfang into lockdown.





---

The actions in China will likely drive new numbers lower ahead.



