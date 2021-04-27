China has halted work on 2 high-speed rail projects - concerned over local govt debt

Caixin (Chinese media) with the report:

  • Beijing has ordered a halt to work on two high-speed rail projects with total investment of 130 billion yuan ($20 billion) in Shandong and Shaanxi provinces, signaling concern over growing local government debt.
Work on the Shandong project was suspended last month, Caixin has learned. 
  • A person close to the Shandong rail system told Caixin that work on the Jinan-Zaozhuang line was halted partly because a section of the line was too similar to a stretch of the Beijing-to-Shanghai high-speed rail line that has operated for years. 
---
Huh. That last point is interesting. Sounds as if it was a make-work project? 



