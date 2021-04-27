China has halted work on 2 high-speed rail projects - concerned over local govt debt

Caixin (Chinese media) with the report:

Beijing has ordered a halt to work on two high-speed rail projects with total investment of 130 billion yuan ($20 billion) in Shandong and Shaanxi provinces, signaling concern over growing local government debt.



A person close to the Shandong rail system told Caixin that work on the Jinan-Zaozhuang line was halted partly because a section of the line was too similar to a stretch of the Beijing-to-Shanghai high-speed rail line that has operated for years. Work on the Shandong project was suspended last month, Caixin has learned.

Huh. That last point is interesting. Sounds as if it was a make-work project?











