China has issued a strong warning to Japan over ‘negative moves’ in East China Sea dispute

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

China's defence ministry stressed that the Diaoyu Islands and its affiliated islets are all China's inherent territory

(Japan disputes this claim, saying its Japanese territory) 
  • China urged Japan to stop making provocative moves and refrain from attacking China over the uninhabited islands
This is an ongoing point of contention between the two countries. 

Info via South China Morning Post, link here (may be gated) .
