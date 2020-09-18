China has recovered but it's the wrong kind of recovery

Industrial production is driving the rebound



China is an interesting counter-point to many ideas about the global economy right now. It's essentially a COVID-free country and an entirely open economy.





From a distance, it's recovered in a big way.







But when you drill down, it's not quite as strong as it seems. Retail sales are down 8.6% y/y in the first 8 months of the year and were just 0.5% y/y in August.





It's not the consumer driving the recovery.





Contrast that with: