China has recovered but it's the wrong kind of recovery
Industrial production is driving the rebound
- Industrial production +5.6%
- Fixed asset investment +4.16%
- Trade surplus +19.3%
China's "recovery", in other words, is largely an exacerbation of the problems that have long been recognised by Beijing. It is a supply-side recovery in an economy that urgently needs more domestic demand but that has found it politically very hard to manage the wealth transfers that it requires.
This recovery isn't sustainable without a substantial transformation of the economy, and unless Beijing moves quickly to redistribute domestic income, it will require either slower growth abroad or an eventual reversal of domestic growth once Chinese debt can no longer rise fast enough to hide the domestic demand problem.