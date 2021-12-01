China has reported 113 new coronavirus cases

Uh-oh. This is a big jump from the previous day's report of 39.

And the largest number increase since November 13.





China is is still aggressively pursuing a 'zero' policy so this jump in cases is likely to see a rapid introduction of counter-measures.





---

From a global markets perspective, the risk is further disruption to supply chains and also to Chinese economic growth.





Pic is not China but its all linked!



