China has shut down Mt Everest climb due to coronavirus concerns

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Talk about large gatherings, its often a traffic jam up there.

Not this season though,   

China has suspended foreign expeditions on its side of Mt Everest
  •  the north side of Mount Everest in Tibet
Overnight news. 
