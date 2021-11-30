China health official says that about 20% of people aged 60 and above have not been vaccinated yet

An update to the COVID-19 status in China

China is still working its way towards getting almost the entire population vaccinated, with the health official confirming that roughly 1.1 billion people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of yesterday.





That leaves about 300 million persons still not fully vaccinated and the rough proportion suggests that the 20% of people aged 60 and above accounts for around 30-35 million persons as noted by the health official above.





In any case, vaccine or not, China has been following a strict zero-COVID policy and they may just double down on that amid the omicron variant. Adam talked more on this:







