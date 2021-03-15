China home price data for February, New home prices +0.5% m/m (prior +0.3%) and +4.3% y/y (+3.9%)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Growth in prices picking ip from the first month of the year.

New home prices in 64 of China's 70 major cities rose m/m in February
  • January was +53
There is plenty of market chatter about re a dialling back in stimulus out of China given the country is one of the first to emerge from the pandemic economic impact (it was the first to plunge in).

A gathering pace of house price rises will fuel further talk of stimulus reduction. At the margin, this will be a negative for China-related risk trades, such as the AUD. 


