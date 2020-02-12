China's aviation regulator is the Civil Aviation Administration of China

hopes countries will lift virus-related travel curbs soon

will continue to lobby authorities to subsidize airlines hurt by travel restrictions

will support mergers among airlines, help them optimise capacity arrangements





Official reporting of coronavirus cases has been changed:

Plenty of folks have expressed disbelief about the officially reported numbers, this latest move will probably increase that. Which will make watching the actions of various authorities around the world much more important than heeding the words out of China. Flight bans will be just one thing to watch.











