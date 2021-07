Activity data from China for June 2021

Industrial Output 8.3% y/y (expected 7.9%, prior 8.8%)

Retail Sales +12.1% (expected 10.8%, prior 12.4%)

Fixed Assets (excluding rural) YTD 12.6% y/y (expected 12.1%, prior was 15.4%)





The June activity data is of more relevance, more recent. It shows (see above) an acceleration in activity from May.