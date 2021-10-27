China industrial profit growth accelerates in September - recap

The data is here from earlier in the session: China Industrial Profits for September +16.3% y/y (prior +10.1%)

Reuters have a piece up with a little more and a good recap:
  • Strong profit rises in mining and raw materials industries drove the headline figures. Profits in the coal mining and washing industry grew 172.2% over the first nine months. The fuel processing industry saw earnings skyrocket 930% over the same period. Power firms were squeezed however, with profits falling 24.6% between January and September, with tight coal supplies and higher prices of the fuel eroding bottom-lines. 


