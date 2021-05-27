China industrial profits in April strong again - recap
The headline data is here: China Industrial Profits for April +57.0% y/y (prior +92.3% y/y)
Reuters have a recap up with more:
Link here, worth checking out.
- "The improvement of corporate performance is still uneven," an NBS official said in a statement accompanying the data.
- "The profitability of some consumer goods industries has not yet recovered to pre-epidemic levels; coupled with the high prices of bulk commodities, this has increased the pressure on the production and operation of midstream and downstream industries."