China industrial profits in April strong again - recap

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The headline data is here: China Industrial Profits for April +57.0% y/y (prior +92.3% y/y)

Reuters have a recap up with more:
  • "The improvement of corporate performance is still uneven," an NBS official said in a statement accompanying the data.
  • "The profitability of some consumer goods industries has not yet recovered to pre-epidemic levels; coupled with the high prices of bulk commodities, this has increased the pressure on the production and operation of midstream and downstream industries."
Link here, worth checking out. 

