China industry ministry says that auto chip shortage to ease in Q4

We'll see

This has been an ongoing issue since the start of the year and ongoing supply and capacity constraints are largely exacerbating the problem. The auto sector is one that is particularly hampered by all of this so if there is any relief, that's one positive at least.





But again, there are no immediate and direct alternatives so the only way the global chip shortage fixes itself is when the world economy gets back up and running again - which may not be for quite some time.