China inflation data due today - preview

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Over the weekend we got disappointing export figures from China:

Today we'll be getting CPI and PPI data for August (priors and estimates here: Here is what's on the economic calendar in Asia today - China inflation, Australian business confidence)

Headline CPI is expected to come in at a highish 2.7% y/y, being held up by still-rising food price inflation. The PPI (producer prices) , though,  are likely to have fallen further,. If the -0.9% central estimate comes in that'd be the sharpest drop in over three years. Such a low PPI will be a negative input to factory profitability, which weighs on capex ahead and employment plans. Further stimulus from China would thus appear to remain in prospect.

ForexLive
