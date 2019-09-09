China inflation data due today - preview

Over the weekend we got disappointing export figures from China:





Headline CPI is expected to come in at a highish 2.7% y/y, being held up by still-rising food price inflation. The PPI (producer prices) , though, are likely to have fallen further,. If the -0.9% central estimate comes in that'd be the sharpest drop in over three years. Such a low PPI will be a negative input to factory profitability, which weighs on capex ahead and employment plans. Further stimulus from China would thus appear to remain in prospect.





