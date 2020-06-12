China infrastructure investment over the next 5years expected to be $1.4 trillion

The Wall Street Journal totalling up the many projects underway and planned and coming up with the figure.

Since the start of the year, municipal governments in Beijing, Shanghai and more than a dozen other localities have pledged 6.61 trillion yuan ($935 billion) to the cause, according to a Wall Street Journal tally.

Chinese companies, urged on by authorities, are also putting up money.

Under a plan outlined earlier this year by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, these efforts would contribute to at least $1.4 trillion in investments during the next five years in artificial intelligence, data centers, mobile communications and other projects.

Link for more (may be gated)





The next few months will be instructive on how well the country is recovering from the virus outbreak.











