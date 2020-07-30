China infrastructure stimulus - 3 times as many pile drivers are sold as are sold in all of US & Europe
A piece in the New York Times that makes for an interesting read.
- The scope of China's latest building boom is enormous
- Thirty-seven Chinese cities are in the process of building a total of 150 new subway lines
- The country's high-speed rail system, which already connects more than 700 towns and cities, is expanding so fast that it annually buys three times as many pile drivers as the European and American markets combined.
