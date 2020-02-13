China Iron and Steel Association said to ask for transport ministry to resolve raw material supply shortages

Transport restrictions due to the coronavirus outbreak are causing supply and inventory disruptions for steelmakers





I don't think this is an issue that only affects domestic companies within China. It is hard to imagine that raw materials would be able to be supplied internationally during this time and many overseas companies will face severe shortages in supply as such.





In any case, just be aware that all of these stories (across different industries) add up into the bigger picture of how the virus outbreak is disrupting the global economy.





This is via a report by Reuters, citing a document presented by the association to the Chinese transport ministry. The association is asking for a solution to the matter as steel mills are facing high product inventory issues cased by transport restrictions.