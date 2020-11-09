China is beginning to hint at an exit from stimulus

Bloomberg with this report, I'd be wary of reading an exit as being imminent though.

A vice governor of the People's Bank of China says exit from loose monetary policy is a 'matter of time'



Policy makers globally are discussing the timing of stimulus withdrawal, and the consensus is that it should be done sooner rather than later, Liu Guoqiang, vice governor of the People's Bank of China, said Friday. "Exit is a matter of time and it is also necessary," he said. "But the timing and method of exit need to be carefully evaluated, mainly based on the status of economic recovery." Check the article ou Check the article ou t here for more. But, I think this is a very early call, if that is what it is.



