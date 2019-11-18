China is building up its ‘shadow reserves’ to counter its reliance on the US dollar

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

An item on CNBC to check out - citing research from ANZ

  • China is heavily exposed to the US dollar
  • is diversifying its reserves to reduce its dependence - into other currencies (eg. British pound, Japanese yen and euro - and other SDR basket currencies) and 'shadow' reserves'
  • ongoing trade tensions with the U.S. has "increased the risk of a financial decoupling" between the two economies
  • China still allocates a high share of its FX exchange reserves to the USD … but the pace of diversification into other currencies will likely quicken going forward

An item on CNBC to check out - citing research from ANZ

ps. ANZ's is not the only view on this - there is evidence that while China is cutting back on its holdings of USTs it has been increasing purchases of other US securities. It may be a little early to conclude there is a whole lot of diversification out of the US going on (its not secret US holdings have dropped over the past 15 years, but I don't think that's what ANZ is referring to)

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose