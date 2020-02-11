China is said to be urging quicker output resumption in most regions

The headline being reported by Jiemian News







ForexLive

The issue here is that all it takes is one or two of the companies to report a new virus case and then we'll have to start thinking where do we go from here?

Adding that China urges big companies to meet their output targets despite the coronavirus disruption. Taken at face value, it could mean that China is confident that the current precautions are working so businesses should resume their day-to-day operations.