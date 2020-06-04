China is set to allow resumption of foreign airline inbound international flights

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Xinhua reporting on the easing of restrictions 

China civil aviation regulator says foreign airlines currently unable to operate routes to China can choose one city to operate international flights starting June 8 

  • says qualifying foreign airlines currently unable to operate routes to China can operate 1 flight per week starting June 8 
  • says all airlines can increase international flights involving China to 2 per week if all incoming passengers test negative for coronavirus 3 weeks in a row

Meanwhile the US is not moving in the same direction:

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose