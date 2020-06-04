China is set to allow resumption of foreign airline inbound international flights

Xinhua reporting on the easing of restrictions

China civil aviation regulator says foreign airlines currently unable to operate routes to China can choose one city to operate international flights starting June 8 says qualifying foreign airlines currently unable to operate routes to China can operate 1 flight per week starting June 8

says all airlines can increase international flights involving China to 2 per week if all incoming passengers test negative for coronavirus 3 weeks in a row



Meanwhile the US is not moving in the same direction: