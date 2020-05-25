China is to evacuate citizens from India - says in response to lockdown

Tensions are rising (further) on the India-China border, this posted earlier:

Now there are reports that China has said it will evacuate its citizens in India from next week. Reports are that China has arranged flights from Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata starting June 2. The Chinese embassy on its website asked citizens wishing to return to book themselves on the flights.





China is couching the evacuation in terms that it is due to the lockdown in India, in case they are facing difficulties. But, with ties between the two countries under strain with stepped up confrontations in east Ladakh, alongside the Indian government raising scrutiny of Chinese investments, speculation is mounting there more to the evacuation.











