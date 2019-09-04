China is to invest $280bn developing Iran's oil, gas and petrochemicals sectors
China and Iran signed a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2016. recently updated and will include:
- China will invest $280bn developing Iran's oil, gas and petrochemicals sectors
- may be front-loaded into the first five-year period of the deal
- with further amounts available in every subsequent five-year period
- will be another $120bn investment in upgrading Iran's transport and manufacturing infrastructure
- Chinese companies will be given the first refusal to bid on any new, stalled or uncompleted oil and gasfield developments
- Chinese firms will also have first refusal on opportunities to become involved with any and all petchems projects in Iran
Wow.