China is to invest $280bn developing Iran's oil, gas and petrochemicals sectors

China and Iran signed a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2016. recently updated and will include:

  • China will invest $280bn developing Iran's oil, gas and petrochemicals sectors
  • may be front-loaded into the first five-year period of the deal
  • with further amounts available in every subsequent five-year period
  • will be another $120bn investment in upgrading Iran's transport and manufacturing infrastructure
  • Chinese companies will be given the first refusal to bid on any new, stalled or uncompleted oil and gasfield developments
  • Chinese firms will also have first refusal on opportunities to become involved with any and all petchems projects in Iran
