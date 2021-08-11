ICYMI - China is to strengthen its anti-monopoly laws (antitrust and unfair competition)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Overnight reports in Chinese media (state tabloid Global Times) in a five-year plan.

Main points:
  • enhanced protection of property rights and self-operating rights of enterprises of different ownership types
  • avoiding the abuse of administrative power to exclude and limit competitive behavior.
  • will also improve the management system of "pre-establishment national treatment" with a negative list for foreign investment, and push for institutional opening in laws, rules, management and standards
  • to ramp up legislation in national security, scientific and technological innovation, culture and education, and anti-monopoly efforts, among other fields

Chinese authorities have been very active in recent weeks cracking down on various sectors, notable education and tech. This has led to sell-offs in equities. 

