ICYMI - China is to strengthen its anti-monopoly laws (antitrust and unfair competition)

Overnight reports in Chinese media (state tabloid Global Times) in a five-year plan.

Main points:

enhanced protection of property rights and self-operating rights of enterprises of different ownership types

avoiding the abuse of administrative power to exclude and limit competitive behavior.

will also improve the management system of "pre-establishment national treatment" with a negative list for foreign investment, and push for institutional opening in laws, rules, management and standards

to ramp up legislation in national security, scientific and technological innovation, culture and education, and anti-monopoly efforts, among other fields





Chinese authorities have been very active in recent weeks cracking down on various sectors, notable education and tech. This has led to sell-offs in equities.



