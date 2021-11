China's National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration says it working to release some of the crude reserve

More on Biden raising the issue of oil reserve release with Japan and China It looks like the jawboning is becoming action, at least from China. Oil prices are nudging towards their session lows again. It looks like the jawboning is becoming action, at least from China. Oil prices are nudging towards their session lows again.