China issues travel advisory for Australia, cites racism
China's ministry of foreign affairs issues a statement via its Wechat account
The statement advises citizens to exercise caution when travelling to Australia, citing racism, violence and anti-Chinese sentiment being stirred up by the Australian media.
China had already issued a travel warning against Australia via its tourism ministry back in June but this just adds to the recent tensions between the two and souring relations, which may have more implications should this lead to economic retaliation of sorts.