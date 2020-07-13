China issues travel advisory for Australia, cites racism

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

China's ministry of foreign affairs issues a statement via its Wechat account

Australia China
The statement advises citizens to exercise caution when travelling to Australia, citing racism, violence and anti-Chinese sentiment being stirred up by the Australian media.

China had already issued a travel warning against Australia via its tourism ministry back in June but this just adds to the recent tensions between the two and souring relations, which may have more implications should this lead to economic retaliation of sorts.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose