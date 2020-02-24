China issues warning against travel to the US

The Chinese tourism ministry announces the decision









I don't even know how to interpret this but I'm guessing US citizens will feel more relieved by the announcement and perhaps for global markets, it means a lesser likelihood of an epidemic situation in the US? Hmm.







ForexLive

In the 'bigger, bigger' picture though, this still points to ongoing animosity between US-China relations and doesn't set a good platform for Phase Two talks.

It says that Chinese tourists have been treated unfairly in the US due to the excessive epidemic prevention measures and the current US security situation. Hence, they have asked residents not to travel to the US during the interim period.