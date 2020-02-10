China January CPI 5.4% y/y (expected 4.9%). PPI 0.1% (0.0%)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

China inflation figures for January

CPI in at higher than expected 5.4% 

  • expected 4.9% y/y, prior 4.5%
  • fastest increase since October of 2011
  • for m/m, up 1.4%
  • food inflation rocketing +20.6% y/y, non food +1.6% y/y
  • pork prices +8.5% m/m (they fell 5.6% in December) - up more than 100% y/y
  • core CPI +1.5% y/y (exclules food and energy) from 1.4% in December 

PPI +0.1% y/y
  • expected 0.0% y/y, prior -0.5%
  • for m/m 0.0%
  • first increase in 7 months




ForexLive
