China January CPI 5.4% y/y (expected 4.9%). PPI 0.1% (0.0%)

China inflation figures for January

CPI in at higher than expected 5.4%

expected 4.9% y/y, prior 4.5%

fastest increase since October of 2011



for m/m, up 1.4%



food inflation rocketing +20.6% y/y, non food +1.6% y/y

pork prices +8.5% m/m (they fell 5.6% in December) - up more than 100% y/y

core CPI +1.5% y/y (exclules food and energy) from 1.4% in December





PPI +0.1% y/y

expected 0.0% y/y, prior -0.5%

for m/m 0.0%



first increase in 7 months

















