China January PMIs: Manufacturing 51.3 (vs. expected 51.5) & Non-manufacturing 52.4 (expected 55.0)

China's China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) official survey PMIs

expected 51.5, prior 51.9

expected 55.0, prior 55.7

prior 55.1

The PMI index of manufacturing sentiment hit a 38-month high of 52.1 in November last year. Its been above 50, and in 'expansion' for most of 2020 despite the pandemic impact. China's policy of "internal circulation" (in a nutshell business buying locl inouts rather than imported where possible) has been an underpinning. Export industries have been a contributor also but on this front the rising cost of shipping and an appreciating yuan are becoming stiffer headwinds.









The private-survey,unofficial, Caixin/Markit PMIs for January are due on the new week:

manufacturing on 1 February at 0145 GMT

Service & Composite on the 3rd at the same time.

Manufacturing 51.3Non-manufacturing 52.4Composite 52.8--