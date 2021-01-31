China January PMIs: Manufacturing 51.3 (vs. expected 51.5) & Non-manufacturing 52.4 (expected 55.0)
The PMI index of manufacturing sentiment hit a 38-month high of 52.1 in November last year. Its been above 50, and in 'expansion' for most of 2020 despite the pandemic impact. China's policy of "internal circulation" (in a nutshell business buying locl inouts rather than imported where possible) has been an underpinning. Export industries have been a contributor also but on this front the rising cost of shipping and an appreciating yuan are becoming stiffer headwinds.
The private-survey,unofficial, Caixin/Markit PMIs for January are due on the new week:
- manufacturing on 1 February at 0145 GMT
- Service & Composite on the 3rd at the same time.