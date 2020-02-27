China, Japan, & South Korea at risk of a second wave of disruptions to their supply chains

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

South China Morning Post  on what is coming next -  'second wave' of coronavirus economic impact 

  • China, Japan and South Korea are at risk of a second wave of disruptions to their supply chains due to the ongoing impact of the coronavirus epidemic, which risks already slowing global trade, analysts warned.
  • The three Asian countries contribute around 24 per cent of the entire world economy with a combined yearly trading volume of over US$720 billion, forming one of the most integrated international economic blocs in the world.
Here is the link for more. 

South China Morning Post  on what is coming next -  'second wave' of coronavirus economic impact 


ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose