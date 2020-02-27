China, Japan, & South Korea at risk of a second wave of disruptions to their supply chains
South China Morning Post on what is coming next - 'second wave' of coronavirus economic impact
- China, Japan and South Korea are at risk of a second wave of disruptions to their supply chains due to the ongoing impact of the coronavirus epidemic, which risks already slowing global trade, analysts warned.
- The three Asian countries contribute around 24 per cent of the entire world economy with a combined yearly trading volume of over US$720 billion, forming one of the most integrated international economic blocs in the world.
