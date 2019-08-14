China July Industrial production +4.8% y/y (expected 6.0%) + other July activity data

China data …. ugly miss! For both industrial production and retail sales 

Industrial Production +4.8% y/y - MISS
  • expected 6.0%, prior was 6.3%
Industrial production YTD +5.8% y/y 
  • expected 6.0%, prior was 6.0%
Fixed Assets (excluding rural) YTD +5.7% y/y
  • expected 5.8%, prior was 5.8%
Retail Sales +7.6% y/y Miss
  • expected 8.6%, prior was 9.8%
Retail Sales YTD +8.3% y/y
  • expected 8.4%, prior was 8.4%
Wow …  yeah not good data. The IP growth at 4.8% is growth, yes, but the slowest since February of 2002.  

more to come  



