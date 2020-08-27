Subscription Confirmed!
FX option expiries for Thursday August 27 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Wednesday August 26 at the 10am NY cut
Prelim month-end fixing model points to USD selling vs EUR and GBP - Citi
FX option expiries for Tuesday August 25 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Monday August 24 at the 10am NY cut
BOJ's Suzuki says benefits of monetary easing exceeding costs for now
RBA buying government bonds today
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.8903 (vs. yesterday at 6.9079)
South Korea central bank leaves its key rate at 0.5% as expected
Here is the agenda for the Federal Reserve Jackson Hole symposium