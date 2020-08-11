China July M2 money supply +10.7% vs +11.2% y/y expected

Latest Chinese credit data for July has been released - 11 August 2020

China M2
  • New yuan loans ¥992.7 bn vs ¥1,200.0 bn expected
  • Aggregate financing ¥1,690.0 bn vs ¥1,850.0 bn expected
Broad money growth eases a little compared to estimates and the previous level seen in June - relative to a year ago - but it is tough to read much into this unless there is a more sustained trend. For now, China is still continuing with the same narrative to allow further credit growth in order to bolster the economy in recovering from the virus crisis.

