Latest Chinese credit data for July has been released - 11 August 2021





Prior +8.6%

New yuan loans ¥1.08 trillion vs ¥1.20 trillion expected



Prior ¥2.12 trillion





Broad money growth slows a little but remains steady last month and given the virus situation in China, I would expect such conditions to stay the course as lawmakers and policymakers will both be trying to bolster economic conditions amid fears of a slowdown.